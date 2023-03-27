WT Wealth Management Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,072 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $23,869,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after buying an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.12. 1,867,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

