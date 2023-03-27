WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
