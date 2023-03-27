WT Wealth Management Has $601,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,520. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

