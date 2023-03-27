WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 321,671 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 284,397 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,375,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,782,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 61,567,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,577,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.