WT Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 733,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.53.

