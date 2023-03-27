WT Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 850 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $202.32. The company had a trading volume of 316,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,764. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.