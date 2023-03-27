WP Advisors LLC Sells 49,752 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,752 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 9,388,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,244,367. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

