WP Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

