WP Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,832 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 727,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,876. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Stories

