WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 250,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,143. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.