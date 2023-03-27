Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

WOR stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

