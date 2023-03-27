World Mobile Token Price Up 4.3% This Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $70.02 million and approximately $755,153.23 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017747 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000186 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,756,334 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

