WOO Network (WOO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.12 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $321.45 million and $13.12 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,936,161 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

