Wolfe Research Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.24.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.46.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

