Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,272.33.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Wizz Air Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $31.24 on Monday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

