WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32,773.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. 6,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,028. The stock has a market cap of $215.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.