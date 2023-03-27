Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.20.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of WTFC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19.
Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
See Also
