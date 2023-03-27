Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 12-Month High at $307.80

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $307.80 and last traded at $306.80, with a volume of 10775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.49.

WINA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average of $252.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $371,855.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,041.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $371,855.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,041.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,439 shares of company stock worth $2,554,600. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

