WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $703,701.23 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $47.46 million and $703,701.23 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00333366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020676 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003548 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

