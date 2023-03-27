Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of WHR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.