Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

