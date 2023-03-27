Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.55.

Insider Activity at Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,853,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,095,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,599,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 62.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,530,114 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,815,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,931 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 761,883 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 326,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.