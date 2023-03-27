WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $342.94 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $342.94 million and $8.42 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00005148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,516,459 coins and its circulating supply is 245,633,656 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,466,058.7422307 with 245,583,856.76241422 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.37530245 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,800,854.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

