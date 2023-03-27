Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 266.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 39,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,892 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

