Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 266.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 39,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.84.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,892 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

