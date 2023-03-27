Wedbush Raises PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $22.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

PepGen Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of PEPG opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. PepGen has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepGen news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,470,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepGen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepGen by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading

