Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells A$126,656.18 in Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 50,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$126,656.18 ($85,004.15).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens 108,430 shares of Waypoint REIT stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Waypoint REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Waypoint REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

