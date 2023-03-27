Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells A$126,656.18 in Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 50,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.67), for a total transaction of A$126,656.18 ($85,004.15).
Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
Waypoint REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Waypoint REIT Increases Dividend
Waypoint REIT Company Profile
Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.
