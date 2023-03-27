Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.27

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.37 million and $3.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00060728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017462 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,321,153 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

