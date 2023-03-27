Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.06.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

About Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 116.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.