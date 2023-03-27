Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.06.

NYSE:VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,907 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,875,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 272,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

