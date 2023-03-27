Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

