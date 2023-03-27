Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €16.69 ($17.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 12 month high of €43.61 ($46.89).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

