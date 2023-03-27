Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($252.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($237.63) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.8 %

ETR:VOW3 traded down €3.38 ($3.63) on Monday, hitting €119.00 ($127.96). The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 1 year high of €162.38 ($174.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €131.70.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

