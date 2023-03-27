Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,496. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

