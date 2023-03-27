Videndum (LON:VID) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 868 ($10.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £404.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,315.15 and a beta of 0.82. Videndum has a one year low of GBX 800 ($9.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,556 ($19.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 998.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,143.41.

Videndum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,060.61%.

Insider Activity at Videndum

Videndum Company Profile

In other news, insider Teté Soto bought 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.07) per share, with a total value of £13,988.09 ($17,178.05). Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

