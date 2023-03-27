VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Down 81.8% in March

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.80.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.