VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Down 81.8% in March

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.80.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 447,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 32,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

