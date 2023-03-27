Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $281,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

