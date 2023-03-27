Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.36 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $64.42 million and $11.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

