Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,023. The company has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

