Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.51. 163,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,673. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

