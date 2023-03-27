Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,569,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 6,696,493 shares.The stock last traded at $79.74 and had previously closed at $80.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

