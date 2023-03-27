Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.42. 2,300,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,312. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.