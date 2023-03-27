Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.35. 2,782,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,344,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

