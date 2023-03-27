VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Down to $31.55

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $30.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 5,084,564 shares changing hands.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

