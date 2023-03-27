VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,560,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 741,098 shares.The stock last traded at $24.88 and had previously closed at $24.86.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.