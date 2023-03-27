VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 339,608 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $14.40.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

