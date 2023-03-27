Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 485,456 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 919,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,507,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Up 0.4 %

VMCA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 24,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,880. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

