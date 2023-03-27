US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells $761,145.18 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,721. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.