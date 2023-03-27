Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 440.0% in March

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
UMGP stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.12.
About Universal Media Group
