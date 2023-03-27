Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 440.0% in March

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

UMGP stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Universal Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

