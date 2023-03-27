United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 282.5% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UDIRF. UBS Group raised United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

UDIRF remained flat at $21.85 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. United Internet has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.