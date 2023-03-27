Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.66 on Monday, hitting $192.17. 1,108,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

